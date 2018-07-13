Royal Princess to start its first season sailing from Los Angeles in 2019, offering California and Mexico itineraries

A new Princess will sail California's coastal waters next year when the Royal Princess begins its first season based in Los Angeles.
The Princess Cruises ship, which accommodates 3,560 passengers and is one of the cruise line's newer vessels, will visit destinations such as Monterey, San Francisco, Santa Barbara and San Diego in 2019 and 2020.
Royal Princess, launched in 2013, is scheduled for nine coastal sailings; they will be designed to allow passengers to spend more time in ports, as well as evenings in San Francisco and San Diego.
Among voyages that originate in L.A. will be a week-long sailing to San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle and Vancouver, Canada, that leaves May 4. Rates start at $779 a person, double occupancy, for an inside cabin.
There’s also a round-trip Los Angeles-based sailing on Nov. 9, 2019 that stops in San Francisco, Monterey, San Diego and Ensenada, Mexico. Rates start at $779 per person, double occupancy.
A four-day getaway voyage is scheduled on Dec. 5 from Los Angeles to Catalina and Ensenada. Rates start at $449 per person, double occupancy.
Other West Coast cruises for 2019 include week-long Mexican Riviera voyages and six- and seven-day Pacific Wine Country voyages aboard Royal Princess, Ruby Princess, Star Princess and Island Princess. Shorter coastal sailings of less than five days will also be available.
Princess also sails year-round out of San Francisco. The itineraries include the Pacific Northwest coast with late-night calls in Seattle and Vancouver, plus voyages south to San Diego and Ensenada.
Star Princess will make its return to the West Coast in 2019, featuring departures from Seattle and Vancouver. Itineraries include a seven-day Northern California Coast sailing from Seattle with late-night calls in San Francisco and Victoria, Canada, and a 10-day coastal sailing from Vancouver with a late-night call in Los Angeles and an overnight stay in San Francisco.
Info: Contact Princess or a travel agent or call (800) 774-6237 (PRINCESS).