Celebrity Cruises will spend $500 million to upgrade ships to Edge-class comfort

Celebrity Cruises is ramping up modernization of its fleet, beginning in 2019. The $500-million project, called Celebrity Revolution, will focus on bringing elements of the line's newest ship, Celebrity Edge, to nine of its other cruise ships.
"The Edge treatment" will include updating public areas, cabins and suites, restaurants and cuisine, spas, casinos and other areas, such as the library. The goal is to bring the level of luxury on the older ships up to the standards of the line's forthcoming class of ships, Edge.
The first in that class, Celebrity Edge, will begin sailing maiden cruises from Florida within the next month and will feature several innovations for the cruise industry. Among the new elements will be a movable deck, and cabins with balcony spaces that can transform from outside to inside.
Celebrity said it has worked with more than 500 architects, engineers and designers to modernize cruising.
Among the changes for the nine older ships will be modernizing staterooms and suites. New designs will focus on giving the rooms a boutique hotel look. The cabins will also have Celebrity Cruises' special bedding, including cashmere mattresses.
Restaurants will reflect the destinations where Celebrity sails. Also, there will be an expansion of gastropubs, and the Oceanview Cafe will be redesigned to give it a marketplace look.
The modernization project will begin with Celebrity Millennium in 2019, with the entire fleet scheduled to be modernized by 2023.
ALSO