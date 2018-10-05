Cruise lines offering special deals for solo travelers, including waiving single supplements

Like to travel solo? Two cruise lines have expanded their singles-sailing programs, offering deals for passengers who don't like to share a cabin.
Star Clippers and Crystal Cruises have announced cruise deals for singles beginning as early as November.
Star Clippers, known for its tall ships and billowing sails, is waiving single supplements on select 2018-2019 voyages, including cruises in the Mediterranean and Caribbean, and to Thailand and Indonesia.
Among the deals are three- to 14-night sailings in the Caribbean, departing between December and March 2019, with fares starting at $600 per person. Those looking for last-minute trips to Europe can choose from seven- and nine-night sailings in the Mediterranean, including itineraries in Greece, France, Italy and Spain, starting at $1,690 per person with no single supplement.
If Southeast Asia is on your bucket list, Star Clippers has seven-night Thailand itineraries out of Phuket, or Singapore itineraries, between November and April 2019, at rates from $1,600.
Crystal Cruises and Crystal River Cruises have announced bargains on more than three dozen upcoming cruises with solo fares starting at 110% to 130% of regular fares. (Singles often pay rates of 200%, meaning they pay for a second party in their room, even though there isn't one.)
Featured ocean voyages range from seven to 26 days; featured Crystal River Cruises trips range from seven to 16 days.
Prospective Crystal passengers must call for details and pricing.
During the remainder of this year, the line says, singles bargains will be available for solos on Crystal Symphony and Crystal Serenity on voyages to the Mediterranean, New England and Canada, South America, the Caribbean and the Pacific Coast.
In 2019, the cruise line will offer deals for singles sailings to South America, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, and Hawaii and the South Pacific.
Crystal River Cruises will offer solo bargains on cruises on the Danube and Rhine rivers, sailing from Vienna, Budapest, Basel and Amsterdam.