Christmas market cruises to Germany and Austria on sale, but not for long

Grand Circle Cruise Line drops prices on river tours of Europe’s famed Christmas markets in November and December. Discounted eight-day cruises on the Danube to Germany and Austria starts at $2,295 per person, $600 less than the regular price, and include round-trip airfare from Los Angeles.
The deal: The sale price, based on double occupancy, includes:
-- international airfare (also available from other gateway cities, such as San Francisco);
-- meals, plus beer, wine and soft drinks;
-- self-guided tours of up to five Christmas markets as well as events such as a choral concert, stollen (fruitcake) cooking demonstration, discussion of German Christmas traditions and a lecture about river canals;
-- Wi-Fi in common areas and cabins;
-- local program directors; and
-- port charges and baggage handling.
When: Book by Sept. 21 to get this deal by calling (800) 221-2610 and using the code “WBPR 001.” Cruises sail Nov. 30 and Dec. 7, 9, 14 and 16.
Details: Cruise prices are discounted from $2,895 per person, meaning you save $600 per person. The cruise starts in Nuremberg and stops in Regensburg and Passau in Germany, and Linz and Melk in Austria before ending in Vienna.
Info: Grand Circle Cruise Line, (800) 221-2610
ALSO