The Ritz-Carlton yachting cruise line's first ship floats out. Its debut sailing is set for February 2020

The first of Ritz-Carlton’s Yacht Collection ships hit the water for the first time Tuesday at a shipyard in Vigo, Spain. Cruises don’t begin until February 2020, but reservations are open for one of the newest luxury cruise lines around.
The float out, as the ceremony is known, was attended by company executives, Cruise Industry News reported. Now the ship will be customized, in keeping with the line’s mission to create a bespoke ship that reflects “the lifestyle of the Ritz-Carlton’s luxury resorts and the casual freedom of a yachting vacation.”
Three ships are planned for the custom fleet. Each will feature 149 suites with private terraces. Destinations for the first ship include the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, the Caribbean, Latin America, Canada and the northeastern United States.
Some sample prices: Seven-night cruises to the Mediterranean (Athens to Venice) start at $5,900 per person; Iceland and the Arctic Circle, $6,100 per person; and the Caribbean (Cartagena, Colombia, to Bridgetown, Barbados), $4,600 per person. Prices are based on double occupancy and exclude port fees.
The cabin cost includes on-board activities and entertainment, dining, beverages, gratuities and WiFi.
Info: The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, (833) 999-7292
