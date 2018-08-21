$10 for a Friday night cool-down in the San Bernardino Mountains

The chairlift at Mt. Baldy Resort in the San Gabriel Mountains whisks you from 6,500 feet to the Top of the Notch at 7,800 feet. You can check out the views, have a brew and some eats at the Notch restaurant, or climb to the top of Mt. Baldy, a tough 3.6-mile one-way trek to the 10,000-plus-foot summit. $25 round-trip ride, cheaper if you book online. Info: Mt. Baldy Resort