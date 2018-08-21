$10 for a Friday night cool-down in the San Bernardino Mountains

Snow Valley Mountain Resort in Running Springs, Calif., offers a cool price for a Friday night cool-down. For $10 an adult and up to two children 5 to 12 years old can take the scenic chairlift to 6,800 feet in elevation and take in views of the San Bernardino Mountains.
The discounted ride is good Fridays only from 4 to 7 p.m. through Sept. 3. It usually costs $24 to $26 for adults, and $12 for children.
The three-quarter of a mile ride on a six-person chairlift overlooks stands of pinyon juniper, oak woodlands and chaparral. The high-speed lift was installed last year at the resort that dates to 1924. Info: Snow Valley Mountain Resort
Want to go higher?
Other Southern California ski resorts turn their lifts into summer rides for mountain visitors who want to escape the heat.
The chairlift at Mt. Baldy Resort in the San Gabriel Mountains whisks you from 6,500 feet to the Top of the Notch at 7,800 feet. You can check out the views, have a brew and some eats at the Notch restaurant, or climb to the top of Mt. Baldy, a tough 3.6-mile one-way trek to the 10,000-plus-foot summit. $25 round-trip ride, cheaper if you book online. Info: Mt. Baldy Resort
At Snow Summit in Big Bear Lake, the chairlift takes you to 8,200 feet. Tickets for adults cost $23 and $10 for children 5 to 12 years old; 20% discount for those who book online at least 72 hours prior. Info: Big Bear Mountain Resort
ALSO