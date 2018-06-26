Free guides to private campgrounds and RV parks in California and Arizona

Here are two free guides that can help you find private tent and RV camping sites in California and Arizona — and a whole lot more. Some locations offer stays in cabins, cottages, vintage Airstream trailers, covered wagons, African safari tents and tepees.
The deal: The 2018 Camp-California! guide offers details about 300-plus privately owned and operated campgrounds. You’ll also find amenities such as pools and playgrounds for kids in the 80-page guide compiled by the California Assn. of RV Parks.
Some examples: Stay in a covered wagon at Frandy Park Campground on the Kern River in Kernville ($125 a night plus campground fee; sleeps six) or in a tepee at Rancho Oso Guest Ranch and Stables in the Santa Ynez Valley in Solvang ($108 a night, sleeps four).
You’ll find the guide at California Welcome Centers and other locations, but you can call (530) 885-1624 to order a print copy. You’ll find a digital copy (and more information) online at Camp-California.com.
The 2018-19 Arizona RV and Camping Guide details locations and amenities for 90 campgrounds in its 32-page guide. Check out camping extras such as a pool and on-site laundry at Munds Park RV Resort while touring the northern part of the state. You can order a free copy by emailing arizonaarvc@aol.com or a digital version at www.GoCampingInArizona.com.
When: The guides are available indefinitely.
More camping options: For campsites at national, state and regional public lands, check out www.ReserveAmerica.com, www.Recreation.gov and for California state parks, www.reservecalifornia.com.