Free flight to the Outback when you book a trip to Australia

Australia wants you to visit its glorious Outback — and is giving you a free airline ticket to go. U.S. travelers who book a flight to Australia will receive a one-way ticket to Darwin, Alice Springs or Uluru, also known as Ayers Rock.
The deal: The offer by Tourism Northern Territory aims to get visitors out of the usual tourist cities such as Sydney and Melbourne and into the spiritual heart of the Outback. Travelers qualify for the free ticket by booking a trip to Australia and staying at least two nights in the Northern Territory.
When: The offer is good through July 31 for travel before Dec. 31.
Details: For this deal, you have to book your flight through the tourism agency’s partner, including Qantas Vacations, Down Under Answers and Goway. As an example of savings, I found nonstop one-way flights from Sydney to Ayers Rock Airport on random August dates costing $200 to $230. How this deals fits into your journey depends on how much you want to see the more remote and historic parts of Australia.
