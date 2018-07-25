For $250, four people can enjoy overnight camping and 2 parks for 2 days at Knott's Berry Farm

The Coaster Campout at Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park happens just once a year — and it’s a steal. For $250, up to four people camp at the theme park overnight and receive a pass to Knott’s Berry Farm and Knott’s Soak City Water Park.
The deal: This could be the summer blockbuster event for kids who never want to leave the Orange County theme parks. The camping experience includes an overnight stay at the Park Pavilion Picnic Center and Ride & Slide admission to Knott’s Berry Farm and Soak City both days.
In addition to a campsite (maximum tent size of 10 feet by 10 feet), visitors receive a continental breakfast, early ride time in Camp Snoopy and Fiesta Village, and a parking pass for both days.
When: The campout is Aug. 25 and 26.
Tested: The ticket savings on this deal are fantastic. It usually costs $75 per person each day (or $600 for four) for admission to both parks. Add in the extra experiences and campsite, and you have one of the most memorable summer getaways around. More good news: All proceeds from Coaster Campout go to Boys & Girls Club of America.
Info: Coaster Campout, knotts.com/play/events/coaster-campout
