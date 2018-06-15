SeaWorld salutes military families with free tickets

SeaWorld is giving U.S. veterans a break this summer. For a limited time, veterans can visit the aquatic theme parks and bring three guests for free.
The deal: Veterans receive free admission to SeaWorld parks in San Diego, Orlando, Fla., and San Antonio. Visitors to the San Diego park can take a spin on the 60-mph Electric Eel roller coaster, which opened in May.
Veterans must register online to redeem the free tickets (up to four, total). There’s a similar offer for active duty military, who can bring along up to three immediate family members (spouse and children) for free.
The offers are part of the theme parks’ Waves of Honor program.
When: The offer for veterans is good through July 4; the offer for active military members, through Dec. 31.
Details: With online single-day tickets starting at $59.99, military families stand to save quite a bit with the free offer.
Things to keep in mind: You must get tickets online at the Waves of Honor website; they won’t be available at the theme parks. Also, military ID is required to redeem this offer.
Info: SeaWorld’s Waves of Honor