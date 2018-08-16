Advertisement

Fall or winter, Paris getaway with airfare and hotel is a good deal for $899

By Mary Forgione
Aug 16, 2018 | 6:10 AM
Visit the Arc de Triomphe in Paris on an $899 four-night getaway this fall or winter. (Gerard Julien / AFP/Getty Images)

Looking for a quick shopping trip to Paris? Adventure Vacations based in La Jolla, Calif., makes a four-night getaway affordable with prices that include airfare, lodgings and more starting at $899.

The deal: Whether you go for holiday or anytime shopping, the journey includes round-trip airfare on Air France and lodgings at a hotel, with daily breakfast.

The per-person price of $899 is based on double occupancy.

When: The offer is good from Nov. 1 to March 31

Details: Even the single supplement on this deal is low: $200. You can add nights too. For those planning to hit the Galleries Lafayette department store, you’ll also receive a discount shopping card with this deal.

Info: Adventure Vacations, (800) 600-5587 or email adventure-mark@sbcglobal.net

