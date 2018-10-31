Advertisement

Deep in Peru's jungle, a free treehouse stay with an Amazon River cruise

By Mary Forgione
Oct 31, 2018 | 4:05 AM
The Aria Amazon, which takes travelers on the Amazon River. (Richard Mark Dobson / Rainforest Cruises)

As if an Amazon River cruise isn’t exciting enough, Rainforest Cruises throws in two free nights in a treehouse and domestic flights within Peru.

A room at the Treehouse Lodge in Peru. (Rainforest Cruises)

The deal: The cruises cost $5,100 per person for a five-day cruise and $8,925 per person for an eight-day cruise, based on double occupancy. Jungle treks through the Pacaya-Samiria National Reserve, kayaking, biking, fishing excursions and visits with locals are all part of the journey.

The Treehouse Lodge in Iquitos, Peru. (Rainbow Cruises)

The added Treehouse Lodge stay in Iquitos takes you high off the ground where you’ll sleep amid a jungle canopy. The deal also includes free Latam Airlines flights from Lima to Iquitos (where the cruise begins) and back.

When: The offer is good on departures through Jan. 31, based on availability.
A suite aboard the Aria Amazon. (Richard Mark Dobson / Rainforest Cruises)

Details: You’ll be sailing on the Aria Amazon, which has 16 suites, dining and lounging areas as well as a river-facing hot tub. The savings on this deal are valued at $750 per person, according to the cruise company.

Info: Rainforest Cruises on Aria Amazon

