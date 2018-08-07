Advertisement

A stay at Santa Monica's Shore Hotel comes with discounted rooms, free cocktails and a beach tote

By Mary Forgione
Aug 07, 2018 | 6:20 AM
The Shore Hotel in Santa Monica offers a late-summer deal good for those who want to squeeze in one last getaway: 15% off room prices and two free cocktails.

The deal: The hotel on Ocean Avenue a few blocks from the Santa Monica Pier is LEED Gold certified, meaning it meets eco-friendly building guidelines. With this deal you receive a discount on rooms, starting at $296, cocktails and a beach tote with Raw Elements sunscreen inside. There’s a two-night minimum stay required.

When: The offer is good for stays Aug. 20 through Oct. 8.

The Shore Hotel is within walking distance of the Santa Monica Pier.
Tested: I checked availability online for midweek dates (Sept. 16-18) and found a room with two double beds and free Wi-Fi for $279 instead of $329 (flexible rate); prices exclude tax and fees. Weekends are pricier.

Use the “It’s Always Summer in Santa Monica” link to find the discount prices.

Info: Shore Hotel, 1515 Ocean Ave., Santa Monica; (310) 458-1515

