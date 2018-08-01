Easy Labor Day weekend starts with low prices and a pool party at W Scottsdale

W Scottsdale takes half off rooms and tacks on a free pool party and cocktails for travelers who stay at the Arizona hotel over Labor Day weekend. Yes, it will be sizzling hot but that’s what the pool is for.
The deal: This could be a good choice for travelers who want to kick back over the three-day weekend without having to fire up the grill. Rooms start at $258 a night (usually $525 during peak winter season), plus tax.
You also receive two free tickets to the Sunday party at the Wet Deck ($50), two free cocktails in take-home W tumblers, and late 4 p.m. checkout Monday.
When: The offer is good Aug. 31-Sept. 3. Use the promotional code LSPKG1 when booking online or over the phone.
Details: If you’re a member of the free-to-join rewards program, Starwood Preferred Guest, room prices start at $252, plus tax.
And do expect it to be hot: Scottsdale temperatures average a high of 99 during September.
Info: W Scottsdale, 7277 E. Camelback Road, Scottsdale; (877) 822-0000