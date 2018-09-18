Explore Ireland by bike, kayak and horse

Wander over hill and dale on an eight-day adventure that travels from Dublin to the West Coast of Ireland and north to Connemara. The Wild Irish Rover Tour is aboard a Land Rover and includes hiking, kayaking, horseback riding, cycling and boat trips as well as sightseeing. One night is spent in a castle and two nights in the village of Dingle. Participants also visit Blarney Castle, Killarney and Connemara national parks and the Cliffs of Moher. This Vagabond tour is active, requiring participants to hike or bike for 2 ½ hours on uneven terrain.