Escape to Creston, cowboy country on California's Central Coast

I had a hankering to drive by the Whispering Winds Ranch in Creston, Calif., where I had lived for a year in the early 1980s. But mostly I wondered if the little-known cowboy town on the Central Coast had retained its Wild West charm. I headed out recently to discover that large farms and ranches still stretch out from the center of town. And I could still walk from one end to the other in five minutes. Today three outlying wineries are the biggest draw: August Ridge Vineyards, Château Margene Estate Vineyard & Winery and Shadow Run Vineyards. The tab: I spent about $400, including $230, not including tax and tip, for a two-night stay at the Carlton Hotel (thanks to a last-minute deal on Expedia.com) in nearby Atascadero. There is no lodging in Creston, so it eludes most people's radar.