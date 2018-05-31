Nevada's Great Basin National Park unfurls rugged vistas in the daytime, expansive sky at night

If you have never heard of Nevada’s Great Basin National Park, that’s understandable. It is the fourth least-visited national park in the continental U.S. despite having a colossal cavern and stellar dark skies. It’s so remote that the nearest commercial airport isn’t in Nevada but 240 miles away in Salt Lake City. I discovered, to my delight, that the lack of visitors — about 90,000 a year — means unspoiled campgrounds and quiet alpine trails devoid of the crowds you’ll find elsewhere in summer, which is when I went. The tab: $65 for a room at Border Inn — much less if you camp — and $30 for dinner for two at Kerouac’s.