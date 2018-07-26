What to do in Laguna Beach when the weather doesn't go your way

Gray skies kept me out of the surf on a recent visit to Laguna Beach, but I found plenty to enjoy on dry land. When my husband, Paul, and I had our fill of browsing the art galleries, we strolled along the ocean cliffs, dined in an artisanal restaurant and relaxed by the pool at Casa Laguna, our charming boutique hotel. We even discovered a remarkable wildlife refuge: the Pacific Marine Mammal Center, which rehabilitates seals and sea lions stranded on Southern California beaches. It was inspiring to observe the pinniped patients and learn about the extraordinary efforts that go into preparing them to return to the wild. The tab: hotel, $250 a night plus taxes and fees; dinner, $100 plus tip; gasoline.