Bounce in a dune buggy on a sandy weekend escape to Pismo Beach

“This is just like Tatooine!” exclaimed my 6-year-old grandson, referring to the sand planet that is Luke Skywalker’s home in “Star Wars.” Wearing what his 4-year-old brother called “ginormous” helmets and sand goggles, my two grandsons looked to me a bit like Imperial Stormtroopers. My husband, Paul, and I, had driven them to Pismo Beach to explore the astounding sand dunes in Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes preserve, which stretches south from Pismo State Beach for 16 miles. To play it safe, we rented a four-seat dune buggy, covered with a protective metal cage, and hired an experienced driver, Zack Zeman of Sun Buggie Fun Rentals at OceanoDunes State Vehicular Recreation Area. While Paul tagged along with a driver in a two-seat dune buggy, I bounced over the dunes with my grandsons as Zeman careened up and down hills, some with drops as heart-stopping as a roller coaster’s. When our 90-minute adventure ended, my younger grandson said, “It was too short!” My older grandson high-fived me and said, “Grandma, may the Force be with you!” The tab for one night for four: $360 for room, $125 for meals, $385 for dune-buggy rentals and drivers, plus gas, service fees and tips.