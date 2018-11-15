Pop open a beer and watch seabirds soar on a weekend escape in Baja

¡Salud! Raise a toast — preferably a cerveza —to Baja, Mexico, the ideal place to lounge in a beach chair, pop open an icy beer and watch seabirds soar. My newest discovery here is the laid-back beach town of San Felipe on the turquoise waters of the Gulf of California. The village, a two-hour drive south of Mexicali (six hours from Los Angeles), is the prize at the end of a trip through rugged volcanic mountains set off by miles of arid desert. Fishing, camping, shopping, beach fun and off-road adventures are popular pastimes. Things are relatively inexpensive, which is why my two-night stay cost $440. That's also why you'll see a large expat community of U.S. and Canadian citizens. English is spoken in most places, and the dollar is widely accepted, but not credit cards.