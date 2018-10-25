Kick back until the cows come home on a weekend escape to Santa Margarita

We heard about 90-acre Rinconada Dairy Farm from friends intrigued by the idea of a “hay stay.” The concept evolved when owners Christine and Jim Maguire wanted to raise “chickens that taste like chicken.” The Fiesta Room, in a guest wing of the main house, has a private reading nook. The Apartment, in a refurbished barn, has a full-size bed for adults and a hide-a-bed in the living room, making it ideal for families. Its kitchen is stocked with eggs from the farm’s chickens and bacon and sausage from the pigs. Some guests pitch in when it’s feeding time. Others hang out in the garden with a good book. Either choice is a great way to de-stress.