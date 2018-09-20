Escapes: Reader photos take us around the world

Readers photo issue 2018-- Stelvio Pass, Italy Dan Wyman, Oceanside. Dan Wyman and his brother took a big Italian driving-and-bicycling trip last summer and one of the highlights was Stelvio Pass, the highest paved path in the Italian alps, a road beloved by bicyclists, motorcyclists and sports-car people on the border between Italy and Switzerland. It gains 6,000 feet of altitude over the course of 15 miles, including 48 hairpins turns. (Theyâre numbered; this is number 5 near the top.) âYou have to make these wide turns and hope nobody is coming the other way,â Wyman said. Wyman shot this picture July 27 from the patio of Rifugio Garibaldi, a mountaintop lodging at 9,045 feet with alpine views in every direction. His camera: a Sony NEX-5R. (Dan Wyman)