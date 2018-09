Escapes: Reader photos take us around the world

Readers photo issue 2018-- Stelvio Pass, Italy Dan Wyman, Oceanside. Dan Wyman and his brother took a big Italian driving-and-bicycling trip last summer and one of the highlights was Stelvio Pass, the highest paved path in the Italian alps, a road beloved by bicyclists, motorcyclists and sports-car people on the border between Italy and Switzerland. It gains 6,000 feet of altitude over the course of 15 miles, including 48 hairpins turns. (They’re numbered; this is number 5 near the top.) “You have to make these wide turns and hope nobody is coming the other way,” Wyman said. Wyman shot this picture July 27 from the patio of Rifugio Garibaldi, a mountaintop lodging at 9,045 feet with alpine views in every direction. His camera: a Sony NEX-5R. (Dan Wyman)