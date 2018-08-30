Escapes: In Chicago, singing the blues is a good thing, and hearing them is even better

Have you ever spent time in an airport and thought, “What in the ho hum are they saying on the public address system?” It could be that the PA is lousy or it could be that you suffer hearing loss and don’t know it. In either case, you’ll benefit from improvements in communications systems (including visual paging), but you’ll also need to be proactive to ensure your needs are addressed, Yomi Wrong writes in “All Systems Go,” the travel column that addresses and suggests ways to overcome obstacles to travel.