Escapes: The unparalleled pleasure of finding the aloha spirit in Hawaii

If you’d like to turn heads and get admiring glances — and who wouldn’t? — we have just the ticket: a 1975 Volkswagen camper van that John Nelson and his wife, Leslie, rented for their Maui vacation. The VW was a little temperamental, but people were drawn to it in a way that, say, a Toyota Corolla just can’t replicate. Plus, the article talks about how sleeping in the van meant that the vacationers often got to experience parks and places without the crowds. But there were some downsides, too, as Nelson explains in his sweet piece.