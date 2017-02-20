Film museums around the world paint a beautiful picture of cinematic arts

No need to wait for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ and George Lucas’ movie museums to open in Los Angeles: Major cities in Australia, Europe and North America have their own such institutions, most offering a diverse selection of screenings and permanent and temporary exhibits.

In many places, film history is covered in depth. Take, for instance, the Institut Lumière in Lyon, France, where you can see an early motion-picture camera called the Cinématograph No. 1, used by Lumière brothers Louis and Auguste.

You’ll also see a special permanent exhibit at the Deutsche Kinemathek in Berlin that pays homage to “the achievements and fate of film professionals who were driven into exile by the National Socialists.”

A far more lighthearted piece of movie history can be found at the London Film Museum, a repository of “creative action vehicles” driven by James Bond in the franchise’s 23 movies.

Lights, action and lots of cameras.

Australian Centre for the Moving Image

Melbourne

Australian Centre for the Moving Image is home to many interesting and well-known movie-related exhibitions. Nina Dermawan / Moment Editorial / Getty Images

The Australian Centre for the Moving Image in Melbourne, the country’s arts and cultural capital, celebrates the moving image in its myriad forms. It describes itself as the “national museum of film, TV, digital culture and art.”

It offers both permanent and temporary exhibits that later tour. “Bombay Talkies,” for instance, which runs through July 2, uses materials from the extensive collections of Melbourne brothers Walter, Peter and Paul Dietze whose grandfather, Himanshu Rai, was a co-founder of the Bombay Talkies studio, which produced more than three dozen films.

He was married to actress Devika Rani, a film star who ran the studio after his death in 1940. The collection includes letters, both handwritten and inscribed on letterhead; stills; and artwork created for the exhibit.

The DreamWorks Animation traveling exhibit, organized by the center, explores the first 20 years of the studio’s work on such favorite films as “Shrek,” “Kung Fu Panda” and “How to Train Your Dragon,” through rare and never-before-seen concept drawings, models, original artworks and interactive displays.

Info: Australian Centre for the Moving Image

Deutsche Kinemathek

Berlin

The Marlene Dietrich Collection Berlin is the crown jewel of the Deutsche Kinemathek. Deutsche Kinemathek

The Deutsche Kinemathek, in Berlin’s Potsdamer Platz, traces its roots to 1963 and has a collection of 26,000 films, a million stills and 30,000 scripts as well as projectors and cameras spanning all eras of German film history.

Perhaps its crown jewel is the Marlene Dietrich Collection Berlin, which focuses on the multi-talented femme fatale who was born in what is now Berlin but became an American citizen in 1937.

She refused to work in Germany while Adolf Hitler was in power despite his requests. Her films included “The Blue Angel” (1930), “Destry Rides Again” (1939) with Jimmy Stewart and “Judgment at Nuremberg” (1961).

Through April 23, you’ll also find a special exhibition called “Things to Come: Science Fiction Film,” which focuses on whether the films’ predictions for the future have come true.

Info: Deutsche Kinemathek

Eye Filmmuseum

Amsterdam

Eye Filmmuseum in Amsterdam. Iwan Baan

The Eye Filmmuseum in Amsterdam offers temporary and permanent exhibits, and it screens films 12 hours a day.

“Béla Tarr: Till the End of the World” introduces (or reacquaints) visitors with the Hungarian-born producer and director whose works include “The Turin Horse” (2011), “Satantango” (1994) and “Werckmeister Harmonies” (2000). The museum describes this exhibit as “a cross between a film, a theater set and an installation.”

Eye also has special “listening benches” equipped with headphones. Visitors put these on to hear, through 3-D sound, the perspective of the cameraman from “Jaws” (1975), the scriptwriter of “Chinatown” (1974) and the composer of “Once Upon a Time in the West” (1968).

Eye is a star, albeit an architectural one, in its own right. It’s on the harbor, and its bar and restaurant have a waterside terrace with cinematic views.

Info: Eye Filmmuseum

Institut Lumière

Lyon, France

This is the modern entrance to the Institut Lumiere in Lyon, France. Part of the museum is also in the family home. Jean-Luc Mege

The Institut Lumière in Lyon has a museum, library and robust program of daily film screenings and film festivals.

The Musee Lumière in Lyon occupies the family home of Lumière brothers Louis and Auguste, inventors of an early motion picture camera.

Their Cinématograph, which weighed about 11 pounds, was cranked by hand and could both record and project film.

Their first film, shown in 1895, was “Workers Leaving the Lumière Factory,” and although it wasn’t exactly an Oscar contender (the Oscars didn’t come along until 1929), it is widely considered the first motion picture.

Besides giving us the moving picture, their Cinématographe also gave us the word “cinema,” History.com says.

Info: Institut Lumière

La Cinémathèque Francaise

Paris

Items from La Cinémathèque Française a Paris, which is a school and conservatory for filmmaking. Stephene Dabrowski / Cinémathèque Française

There’s a star that’s apparent the minute you set eyes on La Cinémathèque Francaise: The 2005 building in the 12th arrondissement was designed by Frank Gehry, known for such gems as the Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles; the Guggenheim in Bilbao, Spain; and the Weisman Art Museum in Minneapolis.

The museum features objects as diverse as 18th century image-making machines, magic lanterns, set drawings, storyboards and movie posters and photos.

Info: La Cinémathèque Francaise