South American odyssey with the kids, hiking Southern California peaks and a European trip

SOUTH AMERICA

Presentation

Former L.A. Times staff writer Hilary MacGregor will discuss how she and her husband pulled their kids out of school and headed to South America for a 10-week odyssey. Learn where they went, what they did and how to do it yourself.

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Monday at Distant Lands, 20 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena.

Admission, info: Free. RSVP to (626) 449-3220.

HIKING

Workshop

John Drollinger will cover the history and details of the San Antonio (Mt. Baldy), San Gorgonio and San Jacinto peaks as well as share tips on permits, logistics, trail conditions, training and timing.

When, where: 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Adventure 16 store in Tarzana, 5425 Reseda Blvd., and 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Los Angeles store, 11161 W. Pico Blvd.

Admission, info: Free. Tarzana, (818) 345-4266; Los Angeles, (310) 473-4574.

EUROPE

Presentation

Cultural anthropologist Leanna Wolfe will discuss her recent trip to Moscow; St. Petersburg, Russia; Berlin; and Amsterdam.

When, where: Noon Saturday at Golden Dragon Restaurant, 960 N. Broadway, Los Angeles.

Admission, info: $21 for lunch and program. Hosted by the Network for Travel Club. RSVP to Odette Ricasa at (323) 578-3601.

