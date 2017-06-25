TRAVEL
Your California Bucket List: San Francisco's painted ladies, San Diego's green flashes, Convict Lake's rainbows and more.
French Polynesia, Cuba travel and a beach cleanup in San Pedro

Anne Harnagel
SOUTH PACIFIC

Presentation

Bernadette Murphy will take you to the French Polynesian islands of Moorea, Rangiroa and Marlon Brando’s private atoll, Tetiaroa.

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Monday at Distant Lands, 20 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena.

Admission, info: Free. RSVP to (626) 449-3220.

CAMPING

Presentation

Learn the basics of camping in California, including gear and equipment, regional resources and areas to camp.

When, where: 7 p.m. Tuesday at the REI store in Woodland Hills, 6220 Topanga Canyon Blvd.

Admission, info: Free. (818) 703-5300

CUBA

Presentation

Angel Castellanos will discuss how to travel to Cuba without worry or hassle.

When, where: 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Adventure 16 store in Los Angeles, 11161 W. Pico Blvd.

Admission, info: Free. (310) 473-4574

SAN PEDRO

Beach cleanup

Discover what marine debris is doing to the ocean and help collect and categorize finds on Cabrillo Beach.

When, where: 8-10 a.m. Saturday at the Cabrillo Marine Aquarium, 3720 Stephen M. White Drive, San Pedro.

Admission, info: Free. (310) 548-7562

