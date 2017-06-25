French Polynesia, Cuba travel and a beach cleanup in San Pedro

SOUTH PACIFIC

Presentation

Bernadette Murphy will take you to the French Polynesian islands of Moorea, Rangiroa and Marlon Brando’s private atoll, Tetiaroa.

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Monday at Distant Lands, 20 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena.

Admission, info: Free. RSVP to (626) 449-3220.

CAMPING

Presentation

Learn the basics of camping in California, including gear and equipment, regional resources and areas to camp.

When, where: 7 p.m. Tuesday at the REI store in Woodland Hills, 6220 Topanga Canyon Blvd.

Admission, info: Free. (818) 703-5300

CUBA

Presentation

Angel Castellanos will discuss how to travel to Cuba without worry or hassle.

When, where: 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Adventure 16 store in Los Angeles, 11161 W. Pico Blvd.

Admission, info: Free. (310) 473-4574

SAN PEDRO

Beach cleanup

Discover what marine debris is doing to the ocean and help collect and categorize finds on Cabrillo Beach.

When, where: 8-10 a.m. Saturday at the Cabrillo Marine Aquarium, 3720 Stephen M. White Drive, San Pedro.

Admission, info: Free. (310) 548-7562

Please email announcements at least three weeks before the event to travel@latimes.com.