French Polynesia, Cuba travel and a beach cleanup in San Pedro

SOUTH PACIFIC
Presentation
Bernadette Murphy will take you to the French Polynesian islands of Moorea, Rangiroa and Marlon Brando’s private atoll, Tetiaroa.
When, where: 7:30 p.m. Monday at Distant Lands, 20 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena.
Admission, info: Free. RSVP to (626) 449-3220.
CAMPING
Presentation
Learn the basics of camping in California, including gear and equipment, regional resources and areas to camp.
When, where: 7 p.m. Tuesday at the REI store in Woodland Hills, 6220 Topanga Canyon Blvd.
Admission, info: Free. (818) 703-5300
CUBA
Presentation
Angel Castellanos will discuss how to travel to Cuba without worry or hassle.
When, where: 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Adventure 16 store in Los Angeles, 11161 W. Pico Blvd.
Admission, info: Free. (310) 473-4574
SAN PEDRO
Beach cleanup
Discover what marine debris is doing to the ocean and help collect and categorize finds on Cabrillo Beach.
When, where: 8-10 a.m. Saturday at the Cabrillo Marine Aquarium, 3720 Stephen M. White Drive, San Pedro.
Admission, info: Free. (310) 548-7562
Please email announcements at least three weeks before the event to travel@latimes.com.