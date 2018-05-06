Films & programs for the week of May 6: Southwest road trips, hiking the 'Three Saints'

ARIZONA AND NEW MEXICO
Presentation
Join Rick Quinn for a discussion about his new book "Arizona and New Mexico: 25 Scenic Side Trips" and a book signing.
When, where: 7:30 p.m. May 7 at Distant Lands, 20 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena.
Admission, info: Free. RSVP to (626) 449-3220.
HIKING
Workshop
Learn about the history of the "Three Saints" — Mt. San Antonio, a.k.a. Mt. Baldy; Mt. San Jacinto and Mt. San Gorgonio — and get insider tips on permits, logistics, trail conditions, training and timing.
When, where: 6:30 p.m. May 11 at the Adventure 16 store, 11161 W. Pico Blvd., Los Angeles
Admission, info: Free. (310) 473-4574.
Please email announcements at least three weeks before the event to travel@latimes.com.