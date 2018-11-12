Did this airline do enough to protect a passenger from a racist rant?

Here’s what Ryanair’s website says under Article 11 of “Conduct Aboard Aircraft”: “If, in our reasonable opinion, you … behave in a manner which we reasonably believe may cause or does cause discomfort, inconvenience, damage or injury to other passengers or the crew, we may take such measures as we deem reasonably necessary to prevent continuation of such conduct, including restraint. You may be disembarked and refused onward carriage.”