Find your missing stuff, make sure you take your pills, pack smarter and take a compact back-country tool

Gear that makes life easier gets gold stars. If it’s also lightweight, more stars. If it fulfills more than one function, even more stars. Here are some of the newer “making life easier” items.

Find it

Misplaced stuff is a vacation hazard. Enter the waterproof Bluetooth Pro Style Tracker from Tile. It’s a small device with a built-in hole for hooking on to a key ring or luggage clip and slim enough to stash in a wallet or those pouches you can affix to the back of a cellphone case.

At 1 1/2 inches square and 1/5 inch thick, it is slightly heftier than some competitors, but its 200-foot range and alarm up to 98 decibels (can be turned down using app controls) make the trade-off acceptable.

The device uses bluetooth to communicate with its companion app on your smartphone or tablet and is compatible with newer iOS and Android devices but does not work with computers or PCs.

Info: Tile Pro Style costs $35 for one, $60 for a pack of two; www.thetileapp.com.

Swallow it

A drink of water and your pill dispenser are a match made in travel heaven. Asobu blesses the union with the all-in-one Pill Organizer Bottle.

This plastic pill dispenser has seven snap-open compartments and slides snugly into (and out of) a niche on the outside of a wide-mouth 20-ounce plastic water bottle that’s BPA free. The bottle's screw-on top doubles as a portable cup.

Tiny plastic pegs built into the bottle keep it from rolling around while you are removing pills or refilling compartments.

The Asobu Pill Organizer Bottle is transparent, but the pill compartments are on the small side, so you can’t load them with multiple large capsules. There's no division for pills taken at different times of the day.

Info: Asobu Pill Organizer Bottle costs $12.99; www.asobubottle.com.

Use it

The Adventure Mate, a five-in-one multi-tool, is designed for campers, back-country RVers and others who want a razor-sharp hatchet, tough-toothed saw, pointed spade/shovel, heavy duty hammer and a hook/puller for yanking out tent stakes or lifting hot pots off a fire.

It’s made of rust-resistant carbon-rolled steel. All five tools lock onto a hollow solid metal handle. It’s not Swiss Army Knife size, but it's small enough for backpacking. The parts stash neatly into a nylon canvas holster with a belt loop. Disassembled and stashed, it’s 13-by-7-by-1 1/2 inches and weighs about 4 pounds.

Info: Adventure Mate 5-in-1 Outdoor Multi-Tool costs $149 in a textured stone-washed finish; a premium version, which differs only in its polished silvery finish, costs $169; www.adventuremate.com.

Pack it

Eagle Creek, a pioneer in packing cubes, stays ahead of the pack with even lighter, more durable variations that have more features.

The newest innovations: sleek Specter Tech Compression Cubes.

These rip-stop nylon double-zippered organizers have translucent tops so you can see inside. An integrated external mid-depth zipper lets you compress contents as you zip around the perimeter. Savvy users roll their clothes individually for optimal efficiency.

For dressier duds, button-down shirts and delicate apparel that benefit from careful folding, choose the Pack-It Specter Tech Structured Compression Cube, which has a semi-rigid plastic board around which shirts and other apparel can be folded flat.

All are water and stain resistant, have self-repairing double zippers with rope pulls, and webbed grab handles at the top and bottom.

Info: Eagle Creek Pack-It Specter Tech Compression Cube Set (S/M) costs $39.95; Pack-It Specter Tech Structured Compression Cube (M) costs $29.95; www.eaglecreek.com.

CAPTION Revelers joined community members and indigenous leaders from around the world at the Symbiosis Gathering in Big Summit Prairie, Ore., to mark the Great American Eclipse. Revelers joined community members and indigenous leaders from around the world at the Symbiosis Gathering in Big Summit Prairie, Ore., to mark the Great American Eclipse. CAPTION Revelers joined community members and indigenous leaders from around the world at the Symbiosis Gathering in Big Summit Prairie, Ore., to mark the Great American Eclipse. Revelers joined community members and indigenous leaders from around the world at the Symbiosis Gathering in Big Summit Prairie, Ore., to mark the Great American Eclipse. CAPTION Times travel writer Christopher Reynolds follows Mark Twain's trail through the silver-mining town of Virginia City, Nev.; the north shore of Lake Tahoe (where the great author once started a forest fire); and the California Gold Country, where Twain spent a winter on Jackass Hill. Times travel writer Christopher Reynolds follows Mark Twain's trail through the silver-mining town of Virginia City, Nev.; the north shore of Lake Tahoe (where the great author once started a forest fire); and the California Gold Country, where Twain spent a winter on Jackass Hill. CAPTION There is no place as intense and wondrous and few people as compelling as those who make the California desert their home. There is no place as intense and wondrous and few people as compelling as those who make the California desert their home. CAPTION A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney CAPTION The national monument, about 70 miles from San Luis Obispo, is ablaze with color The national monument, about 70 miles from San Luis Obispo, is ablaze with color

travel@latimes.com

@latimestravel