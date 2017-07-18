Amazing lace: These shoe ties mean you can slip on our sole mates

If airport security is in your future and you’ll be removing your shoes, Laceez No Tie Shoelaces may be your new BFFs.

These long stretchy Lycra-and-nylon-blend shoelaces can be swapped out with traditional laces, turning the shoes into slip-ons.

Besides helping travelers, No Tie shoelaces aid individuals with dexterity challenges. Someone still has to do the initial lace-up, but once through the top eyelets, the laces' rigid T-bar end pieces lock in place against the holes (either on the external or internal side), with no need to tie a bow (unless you really want to).

Laceez are available in men's, women's and children's sizes, each in a choice of lengths. They come in white or black for adult shoes. Kids' styles come in a multitude of colors. Laceez can be machine-washed and lightly tumble-dried.

Laceez No Tie Shoe Laces in white or black men's and women's sizes cost $11.99; $20.99 for a two-pack; kids' sizes in neutral or neon colors cost $6.99; $20 for a three-pack.

Info: Laceez

