See the Havana Biennial on an arts-focused tour of Cuba

Check out the best of Cuba's art and culture on special Cultural Journeys tours focusing on the Havana Biennial, an international visual arts program that will return in 2019 after a four-year hiatus. More than 200 invited artists from 20 countries, including the United States, could participate. Three tours during the course of the Biennial's run will offer separate itineraries that will include the Biennial and visits to Superior Art School, Fabrica de Arte and Ernest Hemingway sites. Two of the weeklong trips include excursions to explore Biennial events outside Havana.