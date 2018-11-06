New attraction is all about you: Museum of Selfies lands permanent site in Hollywood

The Museum of Selfies that opened as a pop-up in Glendale in April has found a permanent home in Hollywood. Visitors can snap photos of themselves accepting an Oscar at the Dolby Theatre or sitting on a throne made of selfie sticks.

The offbeat Hollywood Boulevard attraction, across the street from the Guinness World Records Museum, hopes to draw locals and tourists eager for Insta-exceptional moments.

“We realized that tourists have an innate drive to go looking for an L.A. experience,” co-creator Tommy Honton said. “This is what they have in mind, something bright, creative, weird.”

Honton and Tair Mamedov, escape-room designers, hired artists to create settings that put you in Vincent van Gogh’s room, a life-sized version of one of his paintings, inside a bathroom where you’ll never see yourself in the mirror; and on top of L.A.'s tallest building.

The museum is unapologetic about the pop-culture phenom on which it’s based. The argument could be made, as Honton does, that selfies date back 40,000 years to early human art.

Here’s what the website says: “Over a million selfies are uploaded to social media every day. Whether you think they're the most amazing thing ever or the low point of human culture, selfies have a firmly-cemented place in our modern society, but also have roots going back to the most ancient and primal aspects of our species. That seems worthy of a museum, no?”

Timed tickets cost $25 for adults and $20 for kids 5 to 12 years old. It opens at 10 a.m. and closes at 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays, and midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

Tours take 60 to 90 minutes, the website says, and, of course, you are encouraged to bring your selfie stick.

Info: The Museum of Selfies, 6757 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood.

