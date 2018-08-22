These redone and recently relaunched downtown L.A. hotels will take you to the Jazz Age and back again

Like many buildings that went up between the 1890s and the 1930s in California, the Fig started as a Spanish Colonial, designed by the firm of Stanton, Reed & Hibbard. It was later sold, fell on hard times in the 1960s (like the rest of downtown), then re-emerged under lease-holder and manager Uno Thimansson as a quirky haven with a Moorish theme and an active bar scene on the ground floor and patio.