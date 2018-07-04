10-day budget tour of India, including airfare from L.A., for $1,500

If you dream about seeing India's famous Taj Mahal, World Spree Travel has a budget-friendly trip for you: a 10-day tour for less than $1,500, including airfare from Los Angeles.
Highlights include the cultural and architectural riches of northern India's Golden Triangle: Delhi, Agra and Jaipur.
The tour takes in the markets and mosques of Old Delhi, the imperial city of New Delhi, the Taj Mahal and Jaipur's pink palaces. If you plan ahead, the same tour in May costs less than $1,000.
Dates: Year-round departures; least expensive period is May 1-24.
Price: From $999 to $1,599 per person, double occupancy. Includes international airfare from LAX, ground transportation and transfers, accommodations, breakfasts, two lunches and three dinners, sightseeing and entrance fees, baggage handling and English-speaking tour managers/guides.
Info: World Spree Travel, (866) 652-5656
