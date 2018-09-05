Las Vegas steakhouse turns 60, and turns back the clock with throwback menus

Las Vegas’ oldest steakhouse, the Golden Steer, is celebrating its 60th anniversary with throwback menus that bring back favorite dishes long ago vanished from the restaurant’s offerings.
The Golden Steer Steakhouse will feature menus that change the first of each month through December. Here’s a sampling of what’s being served in September at the restaurant a few blocks west of the Strip:
--frog legs (price varies), an appetizer prepared either Oklahoma or Provencal-style;
--chicken hunter style ($29), an entrée with a breast of chicken sautéed in olive oil and tomato sauce with mushrooms, onions and green peppers; and
--spumoni bomba ($8), a dessert with spumoni – a mix of cherry, chocolate and pistachio ice cream – encased in a chocolate shell.
The steakhouse opened in 1958 and quickly became a favorite for celebrities seeking an after-show dinner. Regulars included Nat “King” Cole, Sammy Davis Jr., baseball player Joe DiMaggio, Dean Martin and Elvis Presley. Mobster Tony “The Ant” Spilotro also was a regular.
The dining room, intended to evoke the feel of Victorian San Francisco during the Gold Rush years, is vintage Vegas. It has been refurbished over the decades, but the burgundy banquettes in which the famous, and infamous, dined remain. A hidden rear entrance to the restaurant provided them with a bit of privacy.
The Golden Steer at 308 W. Sahara Ave. is open nightly from 4:30 to 10:30 p.m.
Info: Golden Steer Steakhouse, (702) 384-4470