'Designated Survivor's' Kiefer Sutherland will appear in Las Vegas to sing a country set

You might know him as President Tom Kirkman on the TV show “Designated Survivor.” Now actor Kiefer Sutherland will take the stage in Las Vegas not to act but to sing.

Sutherland will perform 7:30 p.m. April 28 in the Rocks Lounge at the Red Rock Casino, Resort & Spa, about 12 miles west of the Strip in suburban Summerlin.

He’ll be joined on stage by fellow country singer Rick Brantley.

The star of “24” and ABC’s “Designated Survivor” also is an accomplished country musician who has been honing his vocal and guitar skills. He created his own record label in 2002.

Prior to that, he cut his teeth as a professional cattle rancher and roper, something that will surely endear him to country music fans.

Tickets cost from $49 to $103, plus fees.

Sutherland’s debut album, “Down in a Hole,” was released in 2016 to mixed reviews.

The Guardian gave it four out of five stars, saying: “He turns his grizzled, lived-in baritone to authentic songs of truck-stop romance and hard drinking.”

Spill Magazine wasn’t as impressed, giving the album just 1.5 out of 5 stars: “Kiefer Sutherland’s fittingly titled ‘Down in a Hole’ is an unsurprising batch of 11 country ballads, which mumble about the same problems over and over,” the review said.

Info: Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa, 11011 W. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas; (702) 797-7777