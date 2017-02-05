This ship's Lido buffet is a world-class smorgasbord

Karl Zimmermann's comprehensive article about the beautiful Holland America Koningsdam [“Taking a Dip in a Brand New Ship,” Jan. 29] omitted one of the outstanding features of this innovative ship.

We spent 32 days on the inaugural cruise and found the newly designed Lido buffet to be fantastic.

It was arranged in several stations rather than in the conventional long counter, and depending on the time of day, the features were made-to-order Mongolian wok with other Asian specialties, Italian and Mexican dishes, a huge display of baked goods, custom omelet bar, carvery, sandwich bar, comfort foods, salad bar, desserts, hot specialties and so much more.

Beverages included freshly brewed coffee, tea, juices, premium beer and more.

This configuration cut down on time spent in long lines. This is a great ship with a caring and competent crew. I highly recommend it.

Joyce Francisco

Torrance

Regarding “What Floats Your Boat,” Jan. 29: Cruising is a great way to get a taste of foreign ports. Choosing the line is important to making the trip best for you.

From my perspective, if you want a party ship, choose Carnival; for kids and family friendly, Disney; food and consistency, Holland America.

After cruising on six cruise lines I have chosen the one that meets my tastes. I have friends around the world that I have met on cruises.

Loyalty programs can give you some great perks. If you like cruising and find one company that works for you, stick with it. Same with airlines and hotels.

One of my outstanding experiences was checking into a major hotel chain for a second visit and finding extra towels, pillows and my favorite Scotch waiting in my room. That is service.

Paul Brown

Santa Ana

The sting of taxation

In her article "Surprise Hotel Taxes and Fees Can Be a Shock" [Jan. 22], Catharine Hamm notes that when it comes to transient occupancy taxes, four experts say, it's easier to levy a tax on someone who doesn't live in the hotel's jurisdiction.

True, and to me it smacks of taxation without representation, and we all know what a revolting idea that is.

John Williams

Hermosa Beach

