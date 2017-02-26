Really? 'Hollywood Burbank Airport' is catchier than the name of Bob Hope, a comic actor who entertained millions?

The article “Fun Flying With You, Bob Hope” [by Mary Forgione, Feb. 19] notes that for the last decade, the facility in Burbank has been known as Bob Hope Airport.

Now it’s changing to Hollywood Burbank Airport, because the name is said to be catchier and more recognizable.

I find that a bit dubious, given that Hope’s legacy includes entertaining an estimated 10 million troops at 700 bases and hospitals covering four wars.

With the departure of Hope’s name from that facility, I wonder when John Wayne Airport in Orange County will be altered to some mundane handle like Orange County Airport.

Bill Spitalnick

Newport Beach

A Lompoc booster

Ken Van Vechten’s article on Lompoc [“Grape Expectations on the Central Coast,” Feb. 19] failed to mention two important items.

First, flowers. Lompoc is known for its flower fields and annual flower celebrations. (The 65th annual festival is June 21-25 this year.)

Second, old comic actor W.C. Fields and his constant mispronunciation of Lom-Poke to Lom-Pock. Since Fields’ 1940 film “The Bank Dick,” most out-of-towners think the latter is the correct way to pronounce it.

I also think there could have been more discussion of the wonderful murals scattered all over the city to my west.

Otherwise, it was a very nice article.

Bob Tucker

Solvang

Tips on French Polynesia

In Rosemary McClure’s article about overwater bungalows [“A Hut Above,” Feb. 12], I was glad to read that resorts are promoting sea life habitat.

At the rate tropical fish were sold in the city market of Papeete, Tahiti, and on the roadside when I was there in 2003, I was worried that they would soon be gone.

Also, it is easy to get around on your own in French Polynesia. From the international airport in Papeete, take a short taxi ride downtown to the docks. From there, several ferries go daily to the islands.

Buses meet the ferries and can take you around the island. This is what local people use.

Charlyn Moltane

Fountain Valley

Need help? That’ll be $25

Like most people, I've been buying my tickets online for ages, but only once or twice a year.

However, I'm not a techie and I’m not on my phone day and night. Recently, I was halfway through buying a ticket online when I got stuck, so I called United because I didn't want to make a mistake. After all, I was giving out my credit info online.

I was quite surprised — and disgusted — to see a $25 charge for this phone help. It's only common sense that help should be available to anyone free of charge so that mistakes aren't made online.

I complained to United, and the charge was removed. But this seems to be the greed factor staring us in the face.

Patricia Mace

Los Angeles

