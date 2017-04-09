Sometimes it's not even a lewd story or stupid mistake that makes an airline hush up the reason for a delay

Regarding “Messy Stories Behind Some Flight Delays” by Elliott Hester, March 26: My most egregious experience happened at LAX. It was a vacation to Italy with a connection in London’s Heathrow and then on to catch a cruise.

Three of us were traveling together. We allowed two days before the cruise for sightseeing in the port town.

On arrival at LAX, the departure board said “delayed.” After standing in a long line, I asked the agent what was going on. The agent looked me straight in the eye and loudly asked, “Haven’t you been watching the news?” Embarrassed, I said no; it was only 5 in the morning.

She said, “There is a blizzard hitting London, and most everything is at a standstill and flights aren't taking off.” U.S. airlines are not required to compensate passengers if a delay is weather-related.

I hung my head and went to sit with my travel companions. Then I decided to search for a different route to Italy. In working with a different agent, I learn that, yes, it was snowing in London but our flight was delayed because of mechanical difficulties.

Because there were no alternatives available, back to the gate I stomped, as mad as a hatter. Again a line. I listened carefully to the same attendant tell the same story to the person in front of me.

When it was my turn, I asked in a very loud voice why she was misleading all these customers. Continuing in a loud voice, I told everyone what I had learned.

The passengers who later missed their connection in Heathrow (as did we) were provided food, transportation and lodging near Heathrow. This would not have occurred had I not accidentally discovered the agent's subterfuge.

We barely made our cruise departure.

Beware misleading “facts” that keep you from demanding your rights.

Jo Ann Higdon

Bermuda Dunes, Calif.

::

I was supposed to leave LAX at 1 p.m. on Aug. 22. Everyone boarded, and then it was announced that the crew was flying in from Phoenix. After much delay, we finally left very late.

I spent the night in a hotel as a result and missed an important occasion.

The crew on board knew the rest of the crew was missing, and they still loaded the plane. That is abuse.

Ronald Park

Glendale

::

I worked in the air industry longer than Hester has, and I agree you do not share details with passengers about the unorthodox problems crew members create.

But the crew does not maliciously feed some “concocted” stories about delays. There are dozens of reasons for a delay. Many are maintenance issues that are unforeseeable.

Two incidents left me flabbergasted: The captain died of a heart attack three hours before the crew pickup at the hotel. He had passed the medical prevention examination five days before he died.

The second: A flight attendant, on a layover in Tahiti, had severe sunburn. I had to replace her with someone coming from Los Angeles.

There used to be a TV show called “Naked City” that ended with the announcer saying, “There are 8 million stories in the Naked City. This has been one of them.” I would paraphrase that: “There are 8 million stories about delays in the aviation world….”

John Rosati

Simi Valley

Beware snakes amid the blooms

Re: “Brilliant, Brief Blooms,” by Mary Forgione, March 26.It’s poppy season, but be cautious. Watch for rattlesnakes. I usually hike midday, when they are not out.

The grass is so high ‎on the trails now, they are active all day. Always carry a stick and dress accordingly.

Keith Sizoo

Chino Hills

