If it's lavender fields forever you're seeking, you can find that deep purple haze much closer to home

You don't have to go to Washington for a celebration of all things lavender as the Sequim, Wash., story suggested [“They Just Love Their Lavender,” by Sara Lessley, May 21].

Highland Springs Ranch & Inn in Cherry Valley, north of Beaumont, has an annual Lavender Festival (hsresort.com/thelavenderfestival). This year its June 9-11 and 16-18, and you can stay on the property.

Tom Keiser

Pasadena

Re: “Readers’ Thrifty Vacation Advice,” On the Spot, by Catharine Hamm, May 21: Here are two of my favorite travel tips:

Take an extra cloth bag with a zipper that you can use on the return trip as a carry-on to contain all the souvenirs you bought.

Wear old clothes for a few days; then throw them away and wear new T-shirts or clothes. The back streets of Paris and San Francisco have small shops with inexpensive, beautiful clothes. This will save on washing or dry cleaning.

Laura R. Norris

San Diego

In the Weekend Escape about Santa Maria, (“Sear Pleasures,” April 30), writer Irene Lechowitzky recommended Jocko's in Nipomo.

Jocko’s is good but the best in the north Santa Barbara County area is the Hitching Post in Casmalia (www.hitchingpost1.com), not the one in Buellton. That one is good, but the Hitching Post in Casmalia offers all-included dinners with great portions and good drinks. It’s authentic, filled with ranchers and locals. Its historic building is out of the Old West.

Of interest is a Japanese garden and koi pond to the rear of the building,

Hard to find and hard to get to, but it's the best. If I lived in the Santa Ynez Valley I'd be a regular.

Bill Partridge

Torrance

