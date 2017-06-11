You have nothing to gain and plenty to lose — we're speaking of pounds — by checking into the shipboard gym

Regarding Rosemary McClure’s “Cruise News” of May 29 (“A Sea Journey on Which You Don’t Gain Weight? Bring it on — and These Do”): After numerous cruises one of my true joys is the gym at the bow of the ship.

I use the stationary bikes and treadmills in late afternoon before going to dinner. They are often set up so that when leaving a port, they are the perfect spot to watch beautiful scenery while doing something good for yourself.

I shed three pounds on my last cruise while eating and drinking what I wanted. It sure works for me.

Paul Brown

Santa Ana

More money savers

In the May 15 “On the Spot,” by Catharine Hamm, in which readers shared money-saving tips, here are some of mine:

The envelope, please: Around Chinese New Year, traditional bright red money gift envelopes are available. I buy them after the new year when they’re half-price and use those for tips while traveling. These are especially useful on cruise ships, but I use them all over the world.

Pack light: I never pack a suitcase heavier than I can carry. This worked well for me in Pisa, Italy, at a fabulous bed and breakfast. My room was on Floor 2, and there wasn't anyone available to help with bags so I lugged mine up three flights of stone steps, no problem. I train for this!

Snacks and drinks: Like reader David Doran of Los Angeles, I, too, find a little market. I ask the person at the register for a wine recommendation and buy a nice local (if possible) for sipping on the loggia. I save the corks.

Fine dining: I avoid tourist areas and find small restaurants and cafes. They are almost always significantly cheaper than others. I ask the concierge, guides, whoever, for recommendations and I always check Yelp. I've used it all over Europe with good results.

Souvenirs: My kids are grown and don't want any stuff, but I do slip into every single antiques store I find and I, too, check for old postcards.

My souvenirs are my photos and I edit ruthlessly and tweak them using programs such as Waterlogue, which creates watercolor effects.

June Lovell

Ventura

