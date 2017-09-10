More smart ideas on coping with cash while traveling abroad

Regarding “A Student’s Wallet Abroad,” On the Spot, by Catharine Hamm, Aug. 27: If you’re carrying cash abroad, don't keep it all in one place. Break it up in smaller amounts so that if one stash is stolen you are not without any while in transit.

Do not place any large amount in checked baggage.

I carry a Post-it notepad and place a note on the door of things to remember before leaving a room or cabin with a safe. Things to check before checking out are also listed.

Also, having a second credit card is smart. Losing one or having it stolen doesn't ground you.

Be sure you leave copies with someone at home of both sides of your cards, passport and other important items you take with you.

If any on the list are lost or stolen, one call home gets things canceled ASAP.

Beware the debit card. Those can have nasty charges from both your bank and the one that owns the foreign ATM, as well as exchange charges.

There is little recourse as this money comes out of your account.

Paul Brown

Santa Ana

::

Before I planned my peripatetic trip through Europe, I was concerned about the various banks’ charges in the euro's zone.

I asked my bank whether it was possible to minimize the 3% charge when using the card overseas. I received a flat no.

Typical of me (I do not accept a no for answer), I called customer service and asked for supervisor, posing the same question. She verified my account, then told me she was lowering the 3% to 1.5% for one month.

I could not resist returning to my "old friends" at the branch and, with gusto, rubbed some "Mediterranean salt" in their noses.

John Rosati

Simi Valley

I enjoyed the carless San Diego article very much [“The Trolley’s a Real Trip,” by Jan Molen, Aug. 27]. I had not heard of the Carnitas' Snack Shack, which I look forward to trying.

If you have never been to the Fish Market restaurant, which is next to the Midway, I would highly recommend it. Even for a lifelong coastal-dwelling Southern Californian, the food and view of the harbor activity are pretty special. It is great to show to visitors from elsewhere.

Paul Prendiville

La Habra

CAPTION Revelers joined community members and indigenous leaders from around the world at the Symbiosis Gathering in Big Summit Prairie, Ore., to mark the Great American Eclipse. Revelers joined community members and indigenous leaders from around the world at the Symbiosis Gathering in Big Summit Prairie, Ore., to mark the Great American Eclipse. CAPTION Revelers joined community members and indigenous leaders from around the world at the Symbiosis Gathering in Big Summit Prairie, Ore., to mark the Great American Eclipse. Revelers joined community members and indigenous leaders from around the world at the Symbiosis Gathering in Big Summit Prairie, Ore., to mark the Great American Eclipse. CAPTION Times travel writer Christopher Reynolds follows Mark Twain's trail through the silver-mining town of Virginia City, Nev.; the north shore of Lake Tahoe (where the great author once started a forest fire); and the California Gold Country, where Twain spent a winter on Jackass Hill. Times travel writer Christopher Reynolds follows Mark Twain's trail through the silver-mining town of Virginia City, Nev.; the north shore of Lake Tahoe (where the great author once started a forest fire); and the California Gold Country, where Twain spent a winter on Jackass Hill. CAPTION There is no place as intense and wondrous and few people as compelling as those who make the California desert their home. There is no place as intense and wondrous and few people as compelling as those who make the California desert their home. CAPTION A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney CAPTION The national monument, about 70 miles from San Luis Obispo, is ablaze with color The national monument, about 70 miles from San Luis Obispo, is ablaze with color

travel@latimes.com

@latimestravel