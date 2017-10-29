A not-so-golden moment in a rental car on San Francisco's famous bridge

Regarding the article "Car Rental Fees Take a Toll" [On the the Spot by Catharine Hamm, Oct. 22].

I recently rented from Hertz in San Francisco. I asked to opt out of its toll program and was given a brochure on how to use FasTrak.

I paid online with FasTrak before the Golden Gate Bridge, but I was still charged $24.95 by Hertz for its program.

After complaining to Hertz, the fee was refunded, but the entire episode was time consuming and annoying.

Rich Pederson

Los Alamitos

More Maui money-savers

Wonderful article on saving money on Maui visit [“Saving Money Is Paradise” by Debbi K. Kickham, Oct. 15]. We too are longtime visitors and have stayed in the same condo for 31 years. We look for places where the locals eat. Here are several we enjoy:

Penne Pasta Cafe: 180 Dickenson St., two blocks above Front Street in Lahaina. Wonderful pasta, great prices and the place is spotless. A favorite.

808 Grindz Cafe: 843 Wainee St. In the back of the shopping center where Warren and Annabelle's magic show is. Open for breakfast and lunch. Many items $8.08 or less. Great breakfast, including several variations on loco moco.

Frida's Mexican Beach House: 1287 Front St., behind Longs Drugs. Shares the parking lot with Aloha Mixed Plate (another wonderful place). Great fish tacos, probably the best we have enjoyed on Maui.

Pat and Karen Griffin

Banning

Before you leave, a to-do list

The article by Catharine Hamm, “A Wet Welcome Home” [On the Spot, Oct 8], about turning water off before vacationing, was right on.

Another task to add to the “before we leave home” list” would be to put a lock on the outside electrical box. If someone turns off the power, you could lose the protection of your security system and come home to a thawed freezer as well.

Marcy Boswell

Menifee

