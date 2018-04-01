One note missed in an otherwise applause-worthy Carnegie Hall story

My wife and I very much enjoyed reading Christopher Reynolds' comprehensive article about Carnegie Hall ["This Way to Carnegie Hall," March 25].
We were very much surprised, however, that not one word was mentioned about the Oratorio Society of New York, which is not only the oldest musical group in New York but also was instrumental in getting Carnegie Hall built (Andrew Carnegie was on its board of directors) and is still performing there.
We were very fortunate to have been on two international concert tours with the group in 1982 and 2000, so we were disappointed not to see them mentioned in connection with Carnegie Hall.
Nevertheless, it was a most interesting article for the Travel section.
Bob Phipps
Thousand Oaks
Kudos to Southwest Airlines
I want to commend Southwest Airlines for exceptional service for a disabled traveler, from making the telephone reservation to checking in to boarding the plane.
Ways the airline and its employees stood out:
— Telephone assistance in making the reservation and ordering wheelchair service.
— Easy curbside wheelchair check-in.
— A Southwest representative who assists with boarding first.
— Gate check of personal wheelchair.
— Flight attendants who assist with seating and carry-ons.
— Wheelchair service to baggage area.
— Assistance with baggage retrieval and escort to taxi area.
Jacquie Nemor
Santa Monica