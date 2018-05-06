Stevenson's chase through California is only the start of the adventure

I enjoyed the article about the California travels of author Robert Louis Stevenson and his wife, Fanny ("Natural Thriller, by Edmund Vallance, April 22). My wife and I have visited many of the sites Vallance described, and the account of his experiences brought to mind happy memories.
Also worth noting: the down-to-earth and engaging voice throughout the piece. The absence of forced jokes/snarky observations that sometimes weigh down pieces written about literature was refreshing.
Onward to Edinburgh, Scotland (for those who haven't already followed RLS to his hometown).
George Drury
Chicago
A boarding solution?
In regard to the On the Spot column about how aircraft are boarded ("On That Mad Rush to Board," by Catharine Hamm, April 8): I have a better idea.
Let those who choose to put baggage in the hold of the airplane get on first and be let off first to make the loading and unloading of passengers faster.
I have waited too long for those who stuff their belongings in the overhead bins as they try to get in or out of the plane while I am just carrying my purse.
Susan Hartle
Lakewood, Wash.