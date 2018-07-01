Letters: Here's an easy way to make a San Diego bike trip even easier

The article by Elliott Hester about saving a woman in an airport food court by using the Heimlich maneuver reminded me that it can be used on pets too [“The Real Life-or-Death Test Came in Airport Food Court,” June 17]. I'd tossed a dog biscuit to our beagle and our cairn terrier on the back porch, then turned to put the box away. I turned back in time to see our terrier collapse on the porch and then roll down three steps to the patio.