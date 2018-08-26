Cuba wasn't the problem; not telling the whole story was

I relished Christopher Reynolds’ short piece on our beautiful California Capitol in Sacramento and the grounds surrounding it [“Visit Sacramento? It’s a Capital Idea,” California Bucket List, Aug. 12]. I have been visiting state capitols, starting with travel with our kids in the mid-’60s. We stopped to tour capitols wherever we found them (Boston; Richmond, Va.; Denver, etc.) and often went out of our way (Helena, Mont.). I visited a few on business (Salt Lake City, Indianapolis, Atlanta), and then my husband and I got serious and took U.S. vacations picking up capitols and “micro” traveling around them. (Cheyenne, Wyo.; Pierre, S.D.; Bismark, N.D.; Augusta, Maine; Concord, N.H.; Montpelier, Vt.; etc.). Each visit involved a guided tour of the building.