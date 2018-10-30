Advertisement

Explore Malta's ancient landmarks and fish markets on easy-paced tour

By Anne Harnagel
Oct 30, 2018 | 3:30 AM
Take in the Upper Barrakka Gardens of Valletta, Malta, on a six-day tour of the Mediterranean island. (Maistant Ludovic / Getty Images / Hemis.f r RM)

Stroll through the ancient landmarks and bustling fish markets of the Mediterranean island nation of Malta on a six-day tour offered by Insight Vacations.

Highlights include a visit to Valletta, the capital, and its Upper Barrakka Gardens and St. John’s Cathedral, and to the ancient walled city of Mdina. The easy-paced excursion leaves plenty of free time to relax or explore on your own.

Optional excursions are offered to Gozo Island and the megalithic temples of Hagar Qim and Mnajdra.

Dates: Departures April-November.

Price: From $1,436 per person, double occupancy, depending on departure date. Includes accommodations in the seaside town of St. Julian’s, welcome dinner and four breakfasts, motor-coach transportation, travel director and gratuities.

Info: Insight Vacations, (888) 680-1241

