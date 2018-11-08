Mammoth Mountain delays opening, blaming warm temperatures

The opening of Mammoth Mountain, which had been scheduled for Thursday, has been delayed.
The Sierra ski resort’s website blamed warm temperatures for the hold-up, saying they “had slowed our progress.”
“We are delaying Thursday’s opening day until we’re confident we have enough snow to get open and stay open. ... Colder temps are in the forecast, and we’ll get this party started soon.”
Temperatures Wednesday at Mammoth Lakes were in the 60s, according to AccuWeather.com. The site was forecasting highs for Thursday, Friday Saturday and Sunday, respectively, of 45, 54, 59, 51.
Temps for the same period last year were in the 50s and 60s.
Total snowfall for the 2017-18 season was 274 inches, according to OntheSnow.com; 2016 was a big snow year, with 536 inches.
Meanwhile, over in Nevada, Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe opened for passholders Oct. 19 and is expected to be open to Friday-Sunday. Its website was reporting a base depth of 8 to 12 inches.